Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris Sells 46,318 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 46,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $2,103,763.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,395,596 shares in the company, valued at $108,807,970.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameresco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 68.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 23.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

