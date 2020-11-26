Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells $60,273.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $60,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,639,451.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $121,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Leslie Kohn sold 4,891 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $260,103.38.

AMBA stock opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.21. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $77.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. Analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $15,125,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.