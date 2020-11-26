Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $34.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $2,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,164.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,906,355 shares of company stock worth $145,043,443. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $34.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $35.47.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

