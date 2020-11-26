Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altice USA alerts:

On Thursday, September 3rd, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 3,300,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $92,631,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 190.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Altice USA by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 93,784 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter worth $14,593,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 71.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.