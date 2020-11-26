Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) (LON:AFM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) (LON:AFM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:AFM opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 215.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 197.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc has a 12 month low of GBX 96.10 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 254 ($3.32).
About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L)
