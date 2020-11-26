Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) (LON:AFM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) (LON:AFM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AFM opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 215.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 197.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc has a 12 month low of GBX 96.10 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) alerts:

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.