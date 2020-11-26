Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $24.00 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.