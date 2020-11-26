Align Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $473.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.35 and its 200-day moving average is $318.17. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $507.05. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $148,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 425.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 139.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,470,000 after buying an additional 228,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after buying an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $51,664,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,148 shares in the company, valued at $33,171,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,662 shares of company stock worth $70,079,524. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.