Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.