AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.65 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 182.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,049,000 after buying an additional 9,661,149 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,330,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,460,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,277,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,290,000. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

