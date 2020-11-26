Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.85-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.57-3.67 EPS.

Shares of A stock opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $118.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.13.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818 in the last 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

