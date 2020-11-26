Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives $9.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 826,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $888,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $676,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

AGRX stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $243.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). As a group, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

