Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,907 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,680 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,939 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Shares of ADBE opened at $470.08 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $479.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

