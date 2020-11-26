ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $236.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of -0.05. ACNB has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $37.87.

In related news, Director David L. Sites purchased 1,936 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $39,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,100.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 2,600 shares of company stock worth $53,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACNB by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ACNB by 9.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ACNB by 58.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ACNB in the second quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACNB in the second quarter worth about $157,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

