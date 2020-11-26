ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CFO Scott W. Behrens Sells 29,952 Shares of Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $969,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,360.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACIW. BTIG Research increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Compass Point started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

