Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after buying an additional 289,003 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after buying an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $249.33 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $250.40. The company has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

