Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.46.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $22.83 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

