AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.40 Per Share

AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.79. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ABDP opened at GBX 1,855 ($24.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.26 million and a P/E ratio of 73.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,081.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,831.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AB Dynamics plc has a 12-month low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,821 ($36.86).
AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) Company Profile
