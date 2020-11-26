AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.40 Per Share

AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.79. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ABDP opened at GBX 1,855 ($24.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.26 million and a P/E ratio of 73.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,081.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,831.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AB Dynamics plc has a 12-month low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,821 ($36.86).

AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers driving robots and ADAS test products, including its guided soft target and LaunchPad that use synchro and ground traffic control software.

