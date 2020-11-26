Aaron G.L. Fletcher Buys 5,000 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $351.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFFP. ValuEngine cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,176,471 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

