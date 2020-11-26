AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Financial Contrast

AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

AAP has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Communications Systems has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AAP and Communications Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Communications Systems has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.59%. Given Communications Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than AAP.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AAP and Communications Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Communications Systems $50.91 million 0.81 $6.47 million $0.02 221.50

Communications Systems has higher revenue and earnings than AAP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.8% of Communications Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of AAP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Communications Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AAP and Communications Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAP N/A N/A N/A Communications Systems 3.35% -1.47% -1.21%

Summary

Communications Systems beats AAP on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAP Company Profile

AAP, Inc. provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches. It serves communication, medical, fire, rescue, race car transporter, recreational vehicle, trucking, and luxury motor coach and special purpose vehicle industries. The company offers its products under the AAP Inc., Dometic, and Vitrifrigo America brands. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Milford, Virginia.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge. The Transition Networks segment manufactures and sells Power over Ethernet switches, media converters, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity and data transmission products. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and original equipment manufacturers to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The JDL Technologies segment offers information technology managed services, such as network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and remote support and management services to commercial, education, and healthcare markets. Its Net2Edge segment manufactures and markets Ethernet based network access devices. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

