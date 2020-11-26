73 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom stock opened at $390.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $395.50.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.73.
In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,208 shares of company stock worth $163,768,916 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.
