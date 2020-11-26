73 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $390.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $395.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.73.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,208 shares of company stock worth $163,768,916 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

