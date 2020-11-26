6,944 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,320,000 after buying an additional 823,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,415,000 after buying an additional 378,570 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,525,000 after buying an additional 562,500 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,262,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.31.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $162.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

