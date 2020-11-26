281 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 405,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 45,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $157.87 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average is $171.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Stephens upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

