2,696 Shares in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $120,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

PSTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,007,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,869,818.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 182,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,521 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

