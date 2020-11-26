242 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $144.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $153.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,676 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,766. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

