234 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $187.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $187.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.