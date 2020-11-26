21,773 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 36.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 93.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,187,000 after purchasing an additional 551,600 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 39.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.