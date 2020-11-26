1,539 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $1,537,100.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $386,671.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,544,177 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

