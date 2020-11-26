120 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.56.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $443.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.87, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

