117 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Bought by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 22.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 122.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 30.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $263.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $319.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.37.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

