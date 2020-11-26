$0.74 EPS Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

AJG stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,694,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

