$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMST. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

