-$0.01 EPS Expected for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BVXV shares. ValuEngine upgraded BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th.

BVXV stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 286.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

