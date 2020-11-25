Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,690 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,961,000 after acquiring an additional 47,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,598,000 after acquiring an additional 90,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 159,901 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $151.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $165.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.42.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

