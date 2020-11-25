Zacks: Brokerages Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Badger Meter reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,546 shares in the company, valued at $399,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 2,750.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,009,000 after purchasing an additional 746,436 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,720,000 after purchasing an additional 41,586 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 74,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

BMI opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.72. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

