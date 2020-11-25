Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.43). Unity Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $278.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

