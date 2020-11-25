Zacks: Analysts Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.90. eBay posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 raised their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,350,944 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 19.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

