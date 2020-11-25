Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Post $0.69 EPS

Analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.46. Choice Hotels International posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Longbow Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,532,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,116 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 720.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 716,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,795,000 after purchasing an additional 188,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after purchasing an additional 185,553 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHH opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

