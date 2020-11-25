Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 17.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $203,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $403,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $228,029.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,255,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,858 shares of company stock worth $2,975,643 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

