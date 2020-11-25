Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 17.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $203,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $403,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,643. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

