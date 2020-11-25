Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $15.06 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 260,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

