William Blair Initiates Coverage on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.89.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.