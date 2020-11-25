White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) (CVE:WHM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.07

White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) (CVE:WHM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 137000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

White Metal Resources Corp. (WHM.V) Company Profile (CVE:WHM)

White Metal Resources Corp., a development stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland, Canada as well as in Namibia in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Shebandowan project comprising the Vanguard property with 99 boundary and single cell mining claims covering an area of 2,107 hectares (ha); and the Far Lake property with 84 single cell mining claims covering an area of 6,269 ha located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

