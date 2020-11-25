Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Shoe Carnival in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.62.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $534.57 million, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $40.15.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,222.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,487 shares of company stock worth $2,393,768. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 302,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 128,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 69,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.