Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $112.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $114.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

