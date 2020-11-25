VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $180.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $187.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

VMW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cross Research upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $172.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,694,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VMware by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

