VMware (NYSE:VMW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Shares of VMW opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $172.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.98.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $191,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,050,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cross Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.