Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.
About Virtus Total Return Fund
