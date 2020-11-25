Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

