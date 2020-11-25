Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,546 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,692,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,334,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,391,000 after purchasing an additional 134,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average of $92.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,837 shares of company stock valued at $19,230,552. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

