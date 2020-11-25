Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in CSX by 2.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 27.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in CSX by 7.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 215,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in CSX by 21.8% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.52.

CSX opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

