VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) PT Set at €98.00 by UBS Group

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) has been given a €98.00 ($115.29) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €89.25 ($105.00).

Get VINCI SA (DG.PA) alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at €89.00 ($104.71) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €78.82. VINCI SA has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VINCI SA (DG.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VINCI SA (DG.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.